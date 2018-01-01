Seamlessly go from live chat to the user's screen. Say goodbye to installs. Remotely guide your users.

Remotely guide your customers as if you were sitting next to them.

Nothing to download or install for the customer or the agent.

On Intercom, click once and see their screen. No setup needed.

Use cases Onboarding

Support

Sales

Explain your pricing and features as if you were sitting next to them. Keep your leads engaged during Intercom conversations by adding a visual element. Walk them through your website and point out features, pricing and benefits while talking as if you were there. With Upscope, screensharing is built into your website and instantly available for all your sales reps with nothing to setup.

Sit next to your customers and show them your product. Highlight where to click, and if they don't understand then click for them. One click from Intercom and see their screen in seconds. From there, navigate your website with them. Provide them with an immersive and effortless learning experience.