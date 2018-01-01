Send yourself an email reminder

Upscope

Intercom messenger

Screen sharing Intercom agents dream of

Seamlessly go from live chat to the user's screen. Say goodbye to installs. Remotely guide your users.

One click from Intercom

On Intercom, click once and see their screen. No setup needed.

No downloads required

Nothing to download or install for the customer or the agent.

Co-browse together

Remotely guide your customers as if you were sitting next to them.

Use cases

Explain your pricing and features as if you were sitting next to them.

Keep your leads engaged during Intercom conversations by adding a visual element.

Walk them through your website and point out features, pricing and benefits while talking as if you were there.

With Upscope, screensharing is built into your website and instantly available for all your sales reps with nothing to setup.

Sit next to your customers and show them your product.

Highlight where to click, and if they don't understand then click for them.

One click from Intercom and see their screen in seconds. From there, navigate your website with them.

Provide them with an immersive and effortless learning experience.

Never ask “Do you see any errors?” again.

Give your agents sight. With one click from Intercom, you can see their browser and pinpoint the problem without asking them questions.

From there, surprise them by showing them the solution with an engaging visual experience.

Reduce support resolution time, get more positive feedback and reduce frustration for both your agent and customer.

65 %
reduction in time to convert new customers to new products.
19 %
increase in first call resolution with co-browsing.
4 times
more positive customer mentions within social media channels.
10 %
reduction in future support calls when using co-browsing.

Cobrowsing
vs Screen sharing

Upscope’s co-browsing is set purely within your browser, meaning that it is safer for you and your customers. With nothing to download, it gives your customers an effortless experience.

Upscope Others
No downloads required Yes No
Highlight the user's screen Yes No
Control the browser for the user Yes No
Securely limited to the browser Yes No
See the entire screen No Yes
One click from Intercom Yes No
Upscope enables us to provide an immersive educational experience at a moment's notice.
— Alex Calvert, Director of Accounts at NurseGrid
